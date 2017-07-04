close
AC Milan sign Turkish playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu on four-year contract

AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 09:30

Rome: AC Milan`s busy recruitment drive saw them add Turkish international playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu to their roster on Monday on a four-year deal from German outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

Calhanoglu has not played since picking up a six-month ban in February over his illicit 2011 move to Leverkusen at the expense of Turkish outfit Trabzonspor, who took the case to FIFA.

But the 23-year-old with 26 caps for Turkey passed a medical and signed with Milan on Monday.

AC Milan have already signed Argentine defender Mateo Musacchio from Villarreal, Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, left-sided Swiss defender Ricardo Rodriguez from Wolfsburg, Portuguese centre-forward Andre Silva from Porto and Italian striker Fabio Borini on loan from Sunderland.

AC Milan, the seven-time European champions, who were recently sold by long-time owner Silvio Berlusconi to a Chinese consortium, finished sixth in Serie A last season to secure a place in next season`s Europa League.

