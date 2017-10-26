Actor Arjun Kapoor named co-owner of FC Pune City

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Thursday joined the Indian Super League (ISL) bandwagon as co-owner of the FC Pune City franchise.

Announcing the new co-owner, FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said: “FC Pune City welcomes Arjun Kapoor as the co-owner of the club. Arjun is not only a youth icon but also a footballer at heart. His passion for the sport is well known and he is a very astute observer of the game.”

“His involvement with the club will surely give an impetus to us to connect with a larger audience across the state as well as nationally.

Arjun on his part said: “I love football and have grown up watching and playing the sport. I still actively play with my friends, who also are co-owners at various clubs in ISL.”

“What FC Pune City as a club is doing with football is tremendous and it seemed a natural fit for me to join them in their endeavour to develop a professional eco-system of football across Maharashtra. Our collective enthusiasm is in creating a special and aspirational football team,” he added.

FC Pune City is the only club in the ISL to have a full-fledged residential academy set up and boasts of having three junior teams (U-18; U-16; U-14) and a women’s team.