AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: India defeat Macau 4-1; qualify for AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019

New Delhi: Football is surely in the air! After a ravishing, yet heart-breaking performance by the India U-17 squad in the ongoing FIFA tournament in the country, the senior team stepped forth to prove their worth as they stunned Macau 4-1 at the Sree Kanteerva stadium in Bengaluru, on Wednesday to seal their spot for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers UAE 2019. (IND vs MAC – As it happened...)

Rowlin Borges opened the scoring lineup for the Indians, but then Macau pulled one back in their favour to head into the break 1-1. India coach Stephen Constantine played his card – introduced Balwant Singh in place of Jackichand Singh and that made all the difference. The attack turned stronger and 15 minutes into the second half, the 'super'-sub made a brilliant run on the right plank to curl in a stunner to Chhetri and that made it 2-1 for India.

Things turned sour for the tourists when a Narzary cross was unintentionally chipped over the Macau goalkeeper which turned out as an own goal. And final, y in the closing moments of the game, Jeje put his name on the scoresheet when Chhtri set him up within the box to make it 4-1 for the hosts.

It was India's fourth successive win on the trot in the qualifying stage as the Blue Tigers roared their way into the AFC Asian Cup for the first time in eight years and fourth overall.

India will next play against Myanmar on November 24 and then against Kyrgyzstan on March 27 in 2018.