AFC U-19 Qualifiers: U-17 World Cup players dominate India's 23-member squad

New Delhi: Majority of young footballers who have represented India in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup at home have been given another boost to enhance career on Wednesday. The AIFF named as many as 13 players who did national duty in the ongoing tournament in the 23-member Indian team for the AFC U-19 Championships Qualifiers to be held in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, next month.

Dheeraj Moirangthem, who impressed everyone with matured showing under the bar, joined fellow colts Anwar Ali, Jeakson Thounaojam, Boris Thangjam, Nongdamba Naorem, etc in the squad. But there is no place for striker Aniket Jadhav, winger Komal Thatal and midfielder Abhijit Sarkar.

The squad has 10 members from India's U-19 team which played in the SAFF U-19 Championship in Bhutan.

It's reported that head coach Luis Norton de Matos picked the squad after a week-long camp in the Delhi.

India are scheduled to play Qatar U-19 in a friendly match in Doha on October 25 as part of their preparation for the AFC Qualifiers.

India have been clubbed with Yemen and Turkmenistan and hosts Saudi Arabia in Group D. They play their first match against Saudi Arabia on November 4, followed by games against Yemen (November 6) and Turkmenistan (November 8).

Squad:

Goalkeepers - Dheeraj Moirangthem, Mohammad Nawaz, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill.

Defenders: Namgyal Bhutia, Sahil Panwar, Deepak Tangri, Ashish Rai, Boris Thangjam, Sanjeev Stalin, Anwar Ali, Jitendra Singh.

Midfielders : Abhishek Halder, Princeton Rebello, Suresh Wangjam, Amarjit Kiyam, Rahul KP, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Nongdamba Naorem, Jeakson Thounaojam.

Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Roshan Naorem, Lalawmpuia, Rahim Ali.

