AFCON 2017: Cameroon lift cup of nations trophy, beat Egypt 2-1 in the final
It is a fifth Cup of Nations crown for the Indomitable Lions, and the first time they have beaten Egypt in the final.
Libreville: Vincent Aboubakar came off the bench to score a stunning winner with two minutes left as Cameroon fought back from behind to beat Egypt 2-1 in a thrilling Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday.
Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny had given Egypt the lead midway through the first half and Egypt looked to be on course to win an unrivalled eighth Cup of Nations crown in their first appearance at the tournament since 2010.
But Nicolas Nkoulou, who had come off the bench in the first half, headed in the equaliser just before the hour mark and his fellow substitute Aboubakar slammed in the winner in the 88th minute.
That sparked bedlam in a near-capacity crowd of more than 38,000 in Gabon`s capital, made up in its majority by Cameroonian supporters.
It is a fifth Cup of Nations crown for the Indomitable Lions, a first since 2002, and the first time they have beaten Egypt in the final in three attempts.
Egypt fell just short on their return to the competition after a seven-year absence, and the defeat will be especially painful for their coach Hector Cuper.
The Argentine was desperate to win a trophy after a career tainted by rotten luck in finals at club level, including back-to-back defeats in the UEFA Champions League with Valencia at the start of the last decade.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Will all political parties play "Development card" in UP elections?
- PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Aligarh - Watch
- Assembly Elections 2017: Voting continues in Punjab and Goa
- Watch: PM Narendra Modi addresses election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut
- UP Assembly Election: Political rallies galore ahead of polls
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Bees invade Johannesburg`s Wanderers Stadium — WATCH
- Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag troll each other over a PARTICULAR image — VIDEOS & PHOTOS
- When Bees attack halted play between India and Australia in 2008 – Watch Video
- Assembly Elections 2017: BJP will form next government in Uttar Pradesh, says Amit Shah
- Punjab and Goa Assembly polls 2017: As it happened