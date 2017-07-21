close
African Nations Cup to be moved to June-July from 2019

Radical changes to Africa`s leading competitions were formalised as CAF`s executive committee met in Rabat and adopted recommendations made at a wide-ranging symposium in Morocco earlier in the week.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 08:32
African Nations Cup to be moved to June-July from 2019
Reuters

Rabat: The African Nations Cup will be moved to June and July and the size of the competition will grow from 16 to 24 finalists from the next edition in 2019, the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) executive committee decided on Thursday.

Radical changes to Africa`s leading competitions were formalised as CAF`s executive committee met in Rabat and adopted recommendations made at a wide-ranging symposium in Morocco earlier in the week.

TAGS

African Nations CupFootball Newssports news

