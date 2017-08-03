close
After Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez sends emotional goodbye message to Neymar

Neymar will hope his success continues in the French capital, as PSG look to wrestle the Ligue 1 title from Monaco next term.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 19:51
Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez has made an emotional farewell to outgoing Barcelona teammate Neymar and the "unique moments" they shared together.

Neymar's GBP 198million move to Paris Saint-Germain breaks apart arguably the most potent strike force in Barcelona's history.

The Brazilian will leave behind five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and fellow hitman Luis Suarez at Camp Nou.

The trio formed the so-called 'MSN', a formidable attacking frontline who notched up a staggering 364 goals in 450 games since the beginning of the 2014-15 campaign.

Suarez wrote in the emotional message, "Friend wish you all the best in the coming !!! Also thank you for all the love you gave me, for what I learned with you and for the unique moments that we spent !!!! Keep going like this and do not ever change. I love you, brother."

Thanking him for the support and ‘wonderful’ moments spent together, Suarez added, "My friend, I wish you the best in everything that comes !!! Also thank you for your support, for everything that I learned with you and for the unique moments that we spent together !! I love you, I love you."

