After nine years of calling Real Madrid home, Cristiano Ronaldo to move to Juventus

Five-time world player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo has signed for Juventus from Real Madrid, the La Liga club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Pic courtesy: Reuters

Ronaldo, who joined Real from Manchester United in 2008 for a then world record 80 million pounds, is the Spanish club’s all-time top scorer with 451 goals in all competitions and has helped the team win two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.
 
While Real Madrid did not give details of the transfer fees, a Guardian report said that the Italian club agreed on a €100m (£88.3m) fee for the Portuguese forward.
 
The report further said that Ronaldo is signing a four-year deal with an annual salary of around €30m. In Italy, clubs have to pay the same amount in tax, which takes the total cost of the transfer to €340m (€100m transfer fee plus €240m in salary and taxes).
 
Real Madrid did, however, release a statement expressing the club’s gratitude to the 33-year-old footballer. “Real Madrid would like to express its gratitude to a player who has proved to be the best in the world and who has made this one of the most brilliant times in the history of our club. Beyond the titles he won during these nine years, Cristiano Ronaldo has also been an example of dedication, work, responsibility, talent and constant improvement”, the statement read.
 
The Madrid statement finishes with the club mentioning that it would always be open for Ronaldo.  “For Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of our greatest symbols and a unique reference for our next generations. Real Madrid will always be your home”, it said.
 
Ronaldo has been a part of Real Madrid for nine years and had previously played for Manchester United - for six years.

