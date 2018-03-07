हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

AIFF begins investigation after Minerva Punjab FC report fixing approaches in I-League

The Club owner Ranjit Bajaj had earlier revealed that several of his players were approached by bookies for match-fixing.

PTI| Updated: Mar 07, 2018, 18:48 PM IST
Comments |
AIFF begins investigation after Minerva Punjab FC report fixing approaches in I-League
Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) said that it was investigating the match-fixing approaches made to players from the Minerva Punjab Football Club during the ongoing I-League. The Club owner Ranjit Bajaj had earlier revealed that several of his players were approached by bookies for match-fixing.

"We have received a letter from Minerva Punjab Football Club highlighting approach to their players and officials from other participating teams in the Hero I-League. The case is presently being handled by AIFF Integrity officer who is doing a thorough investigation into the matter and necessary action will be taken as per the regulations," the AIFF said in a statement.

The unnamed players were offered Rs 30 lakh in each case. One of the player is Indian while the other is a foreigner according to Bajaj. "2 of my players came to me with screenshots of match-fixing offers of 30 lakhs/I reported it to Aiff integrity officer&also AFC thru their integrity app/really hope these unscrupulous elements are not successful in getting thru2other players and match officials @ILeagueOfficial," Bajaj had tweeted in January.

Later in the month of January, Bajaj again wrote on social media that another five of his players were asked to fix matches in the I-League, taking the numbers to seven.

Tags:
footballI-LeagueMinerva Punjab FCAIFFRanjit Bajaj
Next
Story

Russia to commission six stadiums for FIFA World Cup in 10 days

Trending