AIFF congratulates Real Kashmir FC on winning 2nd Division I-League

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has congratulated Real Kashmir FC after they clinched the 2017-18 Second Division League title to secure promotion to the I-League.

In the process, they became the first club from Jammu and Kashmir to have qualified for the premier league of the country, the I-League.

Real Kashmir FC defeated Hindustan FC 3-2 at Bengaluru's FSV Arena last evening to finish their final round campaign with seven points from three matches, three ahead of Hindustan FC.

Lauding praises on Real Kashmir for their achievement, AIFF President Praful Patel said that the club`s performance would inspire the youth of the country to take up the sport.

"Congratulations Real Kashmir FC for becoming the first club from Kashmir to qualify for the I-League.

I am sure the achievement will inspire the youth to take up the beautiful game and take our Country to higher echelons of International Football," Praful said.

Meanwhile, AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said, "The I-League finds a new centre in the next edition and AIFF`s vision of a pan Indian league has further been substantiated.

"Congratulations and good luck for the next edition."

Earlier, Real Kashmir scored through Ifham Tariq Mir (22`), Danish Farooq (42`) and Nadong Bhutia (67`) while Kushant Chauhan (34` & 80`) was on target for Hindustan FC.