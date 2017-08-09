AIFF to evaluate bids of four new clubs for I-League on August 18

Kolkata: The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) bid evaluation committee will meet on August 18 to decide the fate of four new clubs from Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and Rajasthan that are keen to participate in the 2017-18 I-League.

Bengaluru's Ozone FC and Kerala's Gokulam FC are two of the four teams who have submitted the bid documents, a senior I-League official said.

"The decision will be taken on August 18," he said.

The I-League has never seen participation from Rajasthan and Gujarat in its 10 years' history.

If Ozone FC, which competes in I-League second division, makes the cut then there will be two teams from Bengaluru in I-League and ISL.

Bengaluru FC have opted for ISL after it was given an official status of an AFC Cup berth as both the tournaments will run parallel after AIFF's merger plan failed.

If Gokulam FC's bid is accepted, they will be the first team from Kerala after Chirag United were relegated in 2011- 12.