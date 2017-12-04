AIFF vice-president Subrata Dutta to attend Europe's sport business meet

Kolkata: All India Football Federation (AIFF) senior vice-president Subrata Dutta has been confirmed as one of the speakers at SPOBIS 2018, Europe`s leading sports business meet, which will take place in Dusseldorf, Germany on January 30 and 31.

Dutta will share his views on the current state of Indian football, the FIFA U-17 World Cup which was held in the country and the opportunities for European clubs and federations on the Indian subcontinent during an exclusive Q&A Session on the SPOBIS stage.

The AIFF senior vice-president is expected to meet and interact with high-profile delegates such as German FA (DFB) President Reinhard Grindel, Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness, La Liga President Javier Tebas Medrano and many other leading key decision makers from sports business during the two-day event.

Speaking about his participation, Dutta said, "I keenly await to excite the leaders of the football world by showcasing the prospects of the growing market of football in India."