Aldyr Gracia Schlee, man behind Brazil's yellow jersey dies

Aldyr Garcia Schlee, the man behind Brazil's yellow jersey, died on Friday at the age of 83. 

Aldyr Gracia Schlee, man behind Brazil&#039;s yellow jersey dies
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@CBF_Futebol

Aldyr Garcia Schlee, the man behind Brazil's yellow jersey, died on Friday at the age of 83. 

Schlee was a writer, designer, illustrator, and a journalist. He was diagnosed with skin cancer. 

Schlee had designed the world-famous Brazil national football team jersey Camisa Canarinho in 1953.

He was twice awarded the Bienal Nestlé de Literatura Brasileira literary prize and was five times given the Prêmio Açorianos de Literatura prize.

According to a BBC report, Schlee had first submitted his design for the jersey after Brazil suffered a traumatic defeat in the 1950 World Cup. 

Schlee was only 18 when he submitted the design for the jersey. The authorities had decided that the jersey would be of four colors which are part of the national flag. After working on over 100 designs, Schlee decided that the jersey would only be yellow in color which would go with the blue shorts and white socks. 

"In the end I realised the shirt just had to be yellow," Mr Schlee said.

"That went nicely with the blue and the socks could be white, with the green around the collar." he added.

Schlee's design earned him a trip to Rio de Janeiro. The jersey was first used in a friendly in 1954 and later in the world cup the same year. 

Ironically, Schlee had supported Uruguay throughout his life and died on the day when Brazil and Uruguay were in a friendly. As a eulogy, the Brazilian football team observed a brief moment of silence before the match. 

