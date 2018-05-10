Alex Ferguson out of intensive care, confirm Manchester United

LONDON: Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care after undergoing emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Ferguson, the most successful manager in Manchester United`s history, had surgery on Saturday. "Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient," United said in a statement on Twitter.

"His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery." The 76-year-old Scot was United manager from 1986 to 2013, winning the Champions League twice, the Premier League 13 times and five FA Cups.