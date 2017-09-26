Alexandre Lacazette strikes twice for Arsenal to see off West Brom

Delhi: Arsenal kept up their 100 percent home record this season with a 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Monday, with new signing Alexandre Lacazette grabbing both the goals at the Emirates.

West Brom were denied a penalty early on though when Gareth Barry, appearing in a record 633rd Premier League fixture, released the ball to Jay Rodriguez in the area who was then brought down by defender Shkodran Mustafi, however no foul was given.

Arsene Wenger`s side took the lead after 20 minutes, Lacazette heading in after goalkeeper Ben Foster had pushed Alexis Sanchez`s free-kick on to the bar.

The Frenchman scored his fourth of the season and Arsenal`s second of the match from the penalty spot, midway through the second half, after a clumsy barge on Aaron Ramsey in the box by Allan Nyom.

The Gunners can continue their home run on Sunday against Brighton and Hove Albion, a day after West Brom host Watford.