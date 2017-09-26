close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Alexandre Lacazette strikes twice for Arsenal to see off West Brom

West Brom were denied a penalty early on though when Gareth Barry, appearing in a record 633rd Premier League fixture, released the ball to Jay Rodriguez in the area who was then brought down by defender Shkodran Mustafi, however no foul was given. 

Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 09:06
Alexandre Lacazette strikes twice for Arsenal to see off West Brom

Delhi: Arsenal kept up their 100 percent home record this season with a 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Monday, with new signing Alexandre Lacazette grabbing both the goals at the Emirates. 

West Brom were denied a penalty early on though when Gareth Barry, appearing in a record 633rd Premier League fixture, released the ball to Jay Rodriguez in the area who was then brought down by defender Shkodran Mustafi, however no foul was given. 

Arsene Wenger`s side took the lead after 20 minutes, Lacazette heading in after goalkeeper Ben Foster had pushed Alexis Sanchez`s free-kick on to the bar. 

The Frenchman scored his fourth of the season and Arsenal`s second of the match from the penalty spot, midway through the second half, after a clumsy barge on Aaron Ramsey in the box by Allan Nyom.

The Gunners can continue their home run on Sunday against Brighton and Hove Albion, a day after West Brom host Watford.

TAGS

Alexandre LacazetteArsenalWest Brom

From Zee News

England vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST
cricket

England vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Live streaming, live telec...

Prithvi Shaw versus Sachin Tendulkar: A comparison on their feats as teenage batsmen in domestic cricket
cricket

Prithvi Shaw versus Sachin Tendulkar: A comparison on their...

Prithvi Shaw becomes youngest centurion in a Duleep Trophy final
cricket

Prithvi Shaw becomes youngest centurion in a Duleep Trophy...

Tons from Prithvi Shaw, Dinesh Karthik take India Red to 317/5 in Duleep Trophy final
cricket

Tons from Prithvi Shaw, Dinesh Karthik take India Red to 31...

England selectors ponder Ashes top-order conundrum
cricket

England selectors ponder Ashes top-order conundrum

UEFA Champions League: Jurgen Klopp grouchy ahead of Liverpool`s Spartak test
Football

UEFA Champions League: Jurgen Klopp grouchy ahead of Liverp...

cricket

Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem take eight each as India A thra...

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s slow start sparks Ballon d&#039;Or race
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo's slow start sparks Ballon d'Or...

Liverpool, Manchester United fans trigger Moscow security jitters
Football

Liverpool, Manchester United fans trigger Moscow security j...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video