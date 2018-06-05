हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Iran

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has left Charleroi forward Ali Gholizadeh out of his final World Cup squad which was named on Monday.

Ali Gholizadeh left out of Iran squad
Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has left Charleroi forward Ali Gholizadeh out of his final World Cup squad which was named on Monday.

AZ Alkmaar striker Alireza Jahanbakhsh was included after finishing last season as the leading scorer in the Dutch Eredivisie with 21 goals.

Iran, making their fifth appearance in the World Cup finals, kick off their campaign against Morocco in St Petersburg on June 15.

They also face Spain and Portugal in Group B as Queiroz aims to take the country into the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time.

