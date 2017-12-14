Andres Iniesta savours Barcelona's Stamford Bridge return

Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta admitted his late goal to knock Chelsea out in the Champions League semi-finals in 2009 is one of his best memories ahead of his club`s return to Stamford Bridge.

The sides were paired together again in Monday`s Champions League last 16 draw with Barca travelling to London for the first leg on February 20.

Iniesta`s last-gasp equaliser eight years ago after Chelsea had been denied a series of penalty claims by Norwegian referee Tom Henning Ovrebo allowed Barca to reach the final on away goals as they completed the club`s first ever treble of Champions League, La Liga and Copa del Rey.

"Great memories come to mind, some of the best that I could have experienced," Iniesta said on Wednesday.

"The first thing I thought after the draw was that it will be a very tough tie against a strong team in every sense."

Iniesta was absent through injury as Barca preserved their eight-point lead at the top of La Liga on Sunday.

However, he expects to return for Deportivo la Coruna`s visit to the Camp Nou on Sunday to get match sharp ahead of an El Clasico clash with Real Madrid to end Barca`s year on December 23.

"I`m more or less ok, if I was completely fit I would be with the team (training). It wasn`t really an injury but more of a niggle," he added.

"For Sunday I hope to be available. I`m optimistic for this weekend and the following one."