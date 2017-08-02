close
Anti-Neymar posters appear outside Nou Camp as Paris Saint-Germain speculation intensifies

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 18:30
Anti-Neymar posters appear outside Nou Camp as Paris Saint-Germain speculation intensifies
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: There has been a new twist in the transfer saga that has gone on for the majority of the summer. 

Anti- Neymar posters appeared outside the Nou Camp as speculation intensifies over the Brazilian forward completing a world record move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar was allowed to skip training with Barcelona on Wednesday to 'sort out his future'.

Anti-Neymar posters were seen pasted on trees outside their stadium Camp Nou. There has been increasing speculation over a move of the Brazilian to Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain.

When Neymar returned to Barcelona, he was greeted by posters labelling him a 'traitor' and 'mercenary' with Dollar signs beside his name.

In the latest update, Neymar has been given permission to leave Barcelona as he looks set to join PSG in a 222m Euros deal. According to the club, he told his teammates on Wednesday about his intention of leaving the club and seeking his future elsewhere. Barca's new manager Ernesto Valverde has given him permission to leave training.

Neymar, accompanied by his father and agent, stayed in Barcelona training ground for 30 minutes. Valverde told him he could leave training and 'sort his future out.'

After spending time in China dealing with promotional commitments, Neymar stopped by Dubai to dine out with friends.

