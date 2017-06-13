close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Antoine Griezmann extends contract with Atletico Madrid until 2022: Reports

Griezmann arrived in Atletico in 2014 for 30 million euros from Real Sociedad, where he started his career in 2009.

AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 09:52

Madrid: Atletico Madrid`s French star Antoine Griezmann has extended his contract with the Spanish club by a year, according to press reports in Spain on Monday.

"Antoine Griezmann signed a contract with Atletico until 2022," Madrid sports daily Marca reported.

According to As newspaper, "Atletico has revised the player`s salary to reward his performance" and made an "economic effort" to convince the player to stay.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Atletico but said earlier this month that he intended to stay at the club.

Griezmann arrived in Atletico in 2014 for 30 million euros from Real Sociedad, where he started his career in 2009.

He has scored 83 goals in 160 games for the club, with whom he reached the Champions League final in 2016.

TAGS

Antoine GriezmannAtletico Madrid FCChampions LeagueReal SociedadFootball News

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

ICC Champions Trophy, SL vs Pak: Pakistan fined for slow over rate during its last Group B fixture against Sri Lanka
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy, SL vs Pak: Pakistan fined for slow ov...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: We didn&#039;t hold on to our catches, says Angelo Mathews
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: We didn't hold on to our ca...

Mohun Bagan, East Bengal in dark as ISL announces new teams
Football

Mohun Bagan, East Bengal in dark as ISL announces new teams

SL vs PAK: Pakistan Cricket Board adds 200 runs to Sri Lanka&#039;s score, gets destroyed by Twitterati
ICC Champions Trophycricket

SL vs PAK: Pakistan Cricket Board adds 200 runs to Sri Lank...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Mark Wood relishes being England&#039;s go-to man
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Mark Wood relishes being England...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by three wickets, book semi-final berth
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by three...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video