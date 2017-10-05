Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay confirm joint 2030 World Cup bid
Reuters
Buenos Aires: Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay will form a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup, which will mark the tournament`s 100-year anniversary, the presidents of the three countries confirmed on Wednesday.
Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes said in August that his country would join in the shared bid by neighbours Argentina and Uruguay, which hosted the first World Cup in 1930.