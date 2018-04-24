हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Argentine Biglia's World Cup in doubt after back injury

Milan: AC Milan midfielder Lucas Biglia could miss the World Cup this summer with Argentina after suffering a severe back injury during the Italian club's defeat to Benevento at the weekend.

The 32-year-old was forced off the pitch after 72 minutes in Milan's shock defeat to 10-man Benevento and the club confirmed Biglia has fractured two vertebrae in his back. "AC Milan inform that Lucas Biglia reported a severe lumbar trauma due to an injury during Saturday's match against Benevento," the club said in a statement.

"The player has undergone medical examinations that highlighted a fracture of the transverse processes of the first two lumbar vertebrae.  A detailed prognosis will be issued in the coming days upon completion of all medical tests." 

The former Anderlecht midfielder moved to the San Siro this season on a 17-million-euro deal after four years with Serie A rivals Lazio.

