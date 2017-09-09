Arsenal earn vital 3-0 victory over Bournemouth

London: Arsenal eased the pressure on Arsene Wenger with a vital 3-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Subjected to stinging criticism following Arsenal`s damaging defeats against Stoke and Liverpool, Wenger received more bad news just before kick off when it was revealed his chief transfer negotiator Dick Law has decided to step down.

But it took just six minutes for Danny Welbeck to lift the gloom at the Emirates Stadium as the Arsenal striker headed home from Sead Kolasinac`s cross. France forward Alexandre Lacazette doubled Arsenal`s lead in the 27th minute, bagging his second goal since his pre-season move from Lyon with a curling strike from the edge of the area. Welbeck`s second goal, from Aaron Ramsey`s 50th minute pass, secured Arsenal`s first win since the opening weekend.

Alexis Sanchez came off the bench in the closing stages for his first Arsenal appearance this season following the collapse of his mooted move to Manchester City on transfer deadline day.