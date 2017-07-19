close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists Alexis Sanchez ''not for sale''

The 28-year-old`s current deal at the Emirates expires in 2018 but Wenger says the Chile international will not be sold despite little sign of a new contract being agreed.

Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 14:29
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists Alexis Sanchez &#039;&#039;not for sale&#039;&#039;

Delhi: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger remains adamant that Alexis Sanchez is not for sale after the Frenchman dismissed the Chilean forward`s comments about wanting to play in the Champions League as meaning he is pushing to leave.

The 28-year-old`s current deal at the Emirates expires in 2018 but Wenger says the Chile international will not be sold despite little sign of a new contract being agreed.

"The decision has been made and we will stick to that," Wenger told reporters during the club`s pre-season tour in China. "The decision is not to sell."

British media reported on Sunday that Sanchez, who was the club`s top scorer last season with 30 goals, would leave North London after saying he wanted to play in and win the Champions League.

Arsenal did not qualify for the competition following their fifth-placed league finish last season and Wenger believes that Sanchez`s quotes were mistranslated when he spoke to Chilean radio station Radio Sport.

"I don`t give too much importance to things that are translated, you know," Wenger added. "The whole interview that I got didn`t really mean that.

"The main focus for us is to concentrate on the Premier League and the Premier League for me today is more important than the Champions League.

"We played 20 years in the Champions League, that`s 17 years before Sanchez arrived and three years with him so he can get us back in there."

Wenger added that the transfer of striker Robin van Persie to Manchester United during the final year of his contract in 2012 shared no similarities with Sanchez`s situation.

"Every case is different, Van Persie was going from 30 to 31, when he left he had one year on his contract," Wenger said.

"Sanchez is younger." Arsenal begin the Chinese leg of their pre-season tour with a match against German champions Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

TAGS

Alexis SanchezArsenalArsene Wengerfootball

From Zee News

Other Sports

Tour de France will be decided on Izoard climb: Greg LeMond

Ravi Shastris and Anil Kumbles will come and go, it is the team that deserves the credit: India head coach
cricket

Ravi Shastris and Anil Kumbles will come and go, it is the...

Ravi Shastri, new chief coach of Team India, pitches for Sachin Tendulkar as consultant for overseas tours
cricket

Ravi Shastri, new chief coach of Team India, pitches for Sa...

Jose Mourinho targets 15-year stay at Manchester United
Football

Jose Mourinho targets 15-year stay at Manchester United

Other Sports

Athletics: Ennis-Hill to receive gold medal in London after...

Football

AFC urges China to nurture more home-grown football talent

Irfan Pathan&#039;s &#039;un-Islamic&#039; post: Muslim cleric Maulana Sajid Rashidi hits out at all-rounder&#039;s &#039;shameful act&#039;
cricket

Irfan Pathan's 'un-Islamic' post: Muslim cle...

John Bracewell to step down as Ireland cricket coach in December
cricket

John Bracewell to step down as Ireland cricket coach in Dec...

WATCH: Sunny Leone accepts Chris Gayle&#039;s challenge, clean bowls left-hander with superb dance on &#039;Laila Main Laila&#039; song
cricket

WATCH: Sunny Leone accepts Chris Gayle's challenge, cl...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video