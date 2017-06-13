Arsenal players glad about manager Arsene Wenger's new deal: Aaron Ramsey

New Delhi: Arsenal players are glad manager Arsene Wenger has signed a new two-year deal with the club, midfielder Aaron Ramsey has said, adding that the intense media speculation surrounding the Frenchman`s future was `hard` for the team.

Wenger had said the uncertainty over his future hurt Arsenal`s chances of success last season and Ramsey agrees with the manager and is relieved that the Frenchman has extended his 21-year reign at the Emirates.

"It is hard when all that speculation is going on," Ramsey told British media. "As a player, you try to put it to the back of your mind but obviously you are not sure what is happening.

"We`re glad now that it has finally been announced he`s staying. We`re all happy.

"Hopefully now we can start the season strongly and have a real good go, not just for ourselves but for him as well."

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League last season.