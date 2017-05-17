close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV

Indian Premier League 2017

» »

Arsenal players keen on Alexis Sanchez stay, says defender Laurent Koscielny

Sanchez has scored 28 goals in 49 appearances this season despite not being an out-and-out striker, but media reports have suggested he is unhappy at the club.

Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 16:22
Arsenal players keen on Alexis Sanchez stay, says defender Laurent Koscielny

New Delhi: Arsenal players want Alexis Sanchez to stay at the club next season, defender Laurent Koscielny has said, as speculation continues to swirl about the Chilean international`s future.

Sanchez has scored 28 goals in 49 appearances this season despite not being an out-and-out striker, but media reports have suggested he is unhappy at the club.

The 28-year-old has a year left on his contract and has been linked with both Manchester United and City and several other leading clubs across Europe.

"Firstly, he scored a lot of goals for us but his first job is not to be a striker, it is more midfield but he is an unbelievable player. He just wants to fight and have the best result for the club," Koscielny told Sky Sports.

"When you have a player like this in your team, to show the way we want to grow together, it is important and I think he has a lot of players behind him to keep him.

"I don`t think there are a lot of players like him and a player like this who can be the difference during the game, it`s rare. We want to keep him with us because we know he is so important for our team."

Fifth-placed Arsenal trail Liverpool by a point and host Everton in their final Premier League match of the season on Sunday. Liverpool host Middlesbrough.

TAGS

ArsenalAlexis SanchezLaurent KoscielnyFootball Newssports news

From Zee News

Vinod Khanna's prayer meet: B-Towners arrive in large n...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane wins hearts with exquisite effort and fairplay while attempting a catch off Mitchell McClenaghan&#039;s hit
IPLcricket

WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane wins hearts with exquisite effort and...

ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli will bounce back into form as tournament commences, believes Kapil Dev
cricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli will bounce back into for...

IPL 2017: Manoj Tiwary credits MS Dhoni for decisive shift in momentum against MI in Qualifier 1
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: Manoj Tiwary credits MS Dhoni for decisive shift...

Indian Premier League: Chris Lynn would be best suited to play role of Devdas, feels KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan
IPLcricket

Indian Premier League: Chris Lynn would be best suited to p...

IPL 2017, MI vs RPS: Don&#039;t think last two overs cost us the game, feels Parthiv Patel
IPLcricket

IPL 2017, MI vs RPS: Don't think last two overs cost u...

Defender Sunita Lakra completes century of international matches for India&#039;s women hockey team
Other Sports

Defender Sunita Lakra completes century of international ma...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video