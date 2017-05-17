Arsenal players keen on Alexis Sanchez stay, says defender Laurent Koscielny

New Delhi: Arsenal players want Alexis Sanchez to stay at the club next season, defender Laurent Koscielny has said, as speculation continues to swirl about the Chilean international`s future.

Sanchez has scored 28 goals in 49 appearances this season despite not being an out-and-out striker, but media reports have suggested he is unhappy at the club.

The 28-year-old has a year left on his contract and has been linked with both Manchester United and City and several other leading clubs across Europe.

"Firstly, he scored a lot of goals for us but his first job is not to be a striker, it is more midfield but he is an unbelievable player. He just wants to fight and have the best result for the club," Koscielny told Sky Sports.

"When you have a player like this in your team, to show the way we want to grow together, it is important and I think he has a lot of players behind him to keep him.

"I don`t think there are a lot of players like him and a player like this who can be the difference during the game, it`s rare. We want to keep him with us because we know he is so important for our team."

Fifth-placed Arsenal trail Liverpool by a point and host Everton in their final Premier League match of the season on Sunday. Liverpool host Middlesbrough.