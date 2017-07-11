close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Arsenal ready to roll out 'red carpet' to Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe has emerged as a hot property after scoring 27 goals in all competitions to lead Monaco to the Ligue 1 title, the semi-finals of the Champions League and the finals of the French League Cup.

Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 14:39
Arsenal ready to roll out &#039;red carpet&#039; to Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe
Reuters

New Delhi: Manager Arsene Wenger revealed Arsenal`s interest in Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe but conceded the talented 18-year-old will be spoilt for choice as top European clubs chase his signature.

Mbappe has emerged as a hot property after scoring 27 goals in all competitions to lead Monaco to the Ligue 1 title, the semi-finals of the Champions League and the finals of the French League Cup.

"He`s a player who, when he gets up in the morning, can choose where he wants to go," Wenger was quoted as saying on the club website (www.arsenal.com).

"There are not many players with that kind of luck, because he`s only 18 years of age and has the whole of Europe rolling out a red carpet for him."

Asked if Arsenal were chasing him as well, Wenger said, "Nobody can say they are not interested in a player of that calibre, because he has such immense quality at 18 years of age. All the clubs are open and interested in him."

Arsenal travelled to Australia to kick off their pre-season tour and Wenger said that the club`s new record-signing Alexandre Lacazette would make his debut against Sydney FC on Thursday.

"Lacazette will make his debut here, yes," Wenger said. "On Thursday night he will certainly play a part in the game and in the other game as well. In the two games he will take part."

Arsenal have two matches in Australia before travelling to China for friendlies against league rivals and champions Chelsea and German champions Bayern Munich.

TAGS

ArsenalMonacoKylian MbappeArsene WengerFootball Newssports news

From Zee News

Rafael Nadal crashes out of Wimbledon: A look back at the Spaniard&#039;s early exit from coveted tournament
Tennis

Rafael Nadal crashes out of Wimbledon: A look back at the S...

Suspended by ICC, Mohammad Shahzad couldn&#039;t miss wishing his &#039;Mahi Bhai&#039; MS Dhoni a happy birthday
cricket

Suspended by ICC, Mohammad Shahzad couldn't miss wishi...

Wayne Rooney keen to revive England career after Everton switch
Football

Wayne Rooney keen to revive England career after Everton sw...

Wimbledon 2017: Kevin Anderson wants a &#039;rematch&#039; with AB de Villiers after losing to him in childhood
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Kevin Anderson wants a 'rematch'...

Tennis

Sani Mirza- Ivan Dodig eye quarter-final spot at Wimbledon...

Will speak to Vinod Rai as CAC&#039;s decision to hold back coach&#039;s name was done with permission: Sourav Ganguly
cricket

Will speak to Vinod Rai as CAC's decision to hold back...

WWE Great Balls of Fire: Brock Lesnar delivers F5 to defeat Samoa Joe to retain title
Other Sports

WWE Great Balls of Fire: Brock Lesnar delivers F5 to defeat...

Next Indian coach: Vinod Rai asks BCCI to announce name of Anil Kumble&#039;s successor today
cricket

Next Indian coach: Vinod Rai asks BCCI to announce name of...

WATCH: Rafael Nadal bumps his head in the tunnel ahead of round of 16 clash with Giles Muller
Tennis

WATCH: Rafael Nadal bumps his head in the tunnel ahead of r...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video