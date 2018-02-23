As Edu Garcia joins Zhejiang Luchéng, Bengaluru FC first Indian club to earn fee on transfer

Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC reached an agreement with Chinese League One side Zhejiang Luchéng for the transfer of Spanish winger Edu Garcia for an undisclosed fee. The deal makes BFC the first Indian club to earn a fee from a foreign club for the transfer of a player, BFC said in a statement.

The League One season kicks off on March 10 and Garcia will join the team in Spain where they are on a pre-season tour. He will team up with Spanish coach Sergi Barjuan for the club which plays at the Yellow Dragon Sports Center in Hangzhou.

Luchéng, who also go by the name Zhejiang Greentown, showed interest in Garcia and an agreement with Bengaluru was reached after close to two weeks of negotiations. The formalities were completed yesterday, five days prior to the closing of the Chinese transfer window on February 28.

"It was an offer that worked well for the club, Edu and Luchéng. It’s also a matter a pride that the deal is a historic one in Indian football and that Bengaluru FC is involved in it," BFC COO Mustafa Ghouse said. "Edu has been fantastic for us in the short time he has spent at the club and we thank him for his contribution while wishing him luck for the future.”

BFC had signed Garcia on a season-long deal in September and the former Zaragoza man caught the imagination of the fans after he scored the first-ever goal for Bengaluru in ISL in a 2-0 win over Mumbai City FC here. He scored his second goal for the club earlier this month against Goa at Fortress. Skilled at set-pieces, Garcia also was instrumental in five assists for Albert Roca’s side.

Lavishing praise on Garcia, Roca said, "Edu has been a thorough professional during his time at the club and he was presented an opportunity that seemed right to say yes to. His contribution to our season so far has been very valuable and I wish him the best."