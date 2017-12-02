AS Roma defender Kostas Manolas pens down a new contract

Rome: AS Roma on Saturday announced that defender Kostas Manolas has signed on a new long-term contract with the capital football giants.

"Manolas, 26, has committed his future to AS Roma until June 2022, signing a three-year extension on his previous agreement," Roma said in a statement posted on their website.

The Greece centre-back joined Roma in the summer of 2014, and has gone on to make 144 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring four goals.

"I am very happy to sign this extension," Manolas said. "I wanted to stay, the club wanted me to stay, and we were able to reach an agreement."

"I`m ready to do the best I can, as I always have, for this team. I want to win something with this club."

So far this season Manolas has made 13 appearances for Roma across Serie A and the Champions League, scoring twice against Qarabag in the Champions League and Fiorentina in last month's league clash.

Roma's sporting director Monchi said: "We are very pleased with this contract extension."

"Both the player and the club wanted to reach an agreement, and now we will go forward together, aiming for some important targets."