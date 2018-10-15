हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
football

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith keen to tap ex-Chelsea defender John Terry's experience

Villa are 15th in the Championship with three wins in 12 games and face Swansea City on Saturday.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith keen to tap ex-Chelsea defender John Terry&#039;s experience
Image Credits: Reuters

New Aston Villa boss Dean Smith expects his assistant John Terry to be heavily involved in decision-making despite the arrival of Richard O`Kelly as the assistant head coach on Monday.

The Championship (second-tier) side named former Brentford manager Smith as head coach last week following the sacking of Steve Bruce. Former England skipper John Terry was handed his first senior coaching role as Smith`s assistant.

The club said on Monday that the pair would be joined by O`Kelly, who has worked with Smith at Walsall and Brentford.

"He (Terry) will be involved in everything I do and I have told him that ... that`s how he will learn," Smith told Aston Villa TV. "I spoke to him at length, with what he`s done in the game and the coaches he`s worked under ... for him to want to work under me is really good for me. I can tap into his knowledge."

Smith said O`Kelly would make the group stronger.

"He knows how I work. He`s a good coach, good person and he challenges me, Smith added."Being a head coach, what you have to do constantly is make decisions and you won`t always get them right but it`s important you learn from them and Richard will challenge me. He`ll be good for the group."

Villa are 15th in the Championship with three wins in 12 games. They face Swansea City on Saturday.

Tags:
footballChampionshipAston VillaJohn TerryDean Smith

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close