Aston Villa suspend chief executive Keith Wyness

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have suspended chief executive Keith Wyness with immediate effect, the Championship club said on Tuesday.

Villa did not provide any reason for their decision but the BBC reported that a missed tax payment had resulted in Wyness being suspended.

The second-tier club said in a statement that owner and chairman Tony Xia would take over the role until further notice.

Wyness, who has previously served as CEO of Everton and Aberdeen, was appointed Villa chief executive in 2016, the year they dropped into the Championship.

Former English and European champions Villa were beaten 1-0 by Fulham in the Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium last month to miss out on promotion to the Premier League.

