Atletico de Kolkata names Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham as their new coach

Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Principal Owner ATK announced the signing of Sheringham who has played for the likes of Manchester United, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur with distinction.

PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 - 23:01
Kolkata: Two-time Indian Super League champions Atletico de Kolkata today announced the appointment of former Manchester United and England striker Teddy Sheringham as their new coach for the upcoming ISL season.

He also donned the England jersey 51 times between 1993 and 2002.

"I am glad to welcome our new coach Teddy Sheringham to ATK family and strongly believe that it is going to be an enriching experience for him and the boys. Our endeavour to retain expertise and map out a compact team structure has been enhanced with Sheringham joining the team this season," Goenka said.

"One of the top goal scorers and an exceptional player himself I am hopeful Teddy will bring his fine planning skills to lead the way for ATK," he said in a statement.

Sheringham said, "I am excited to be joining ATK and can't wait to get started. Sanjiv Goenka has told me about the Indian Super League and it seems like a great place to follow your football dreams and ambitions."

TAGS

Teddy SheringhamIndian Super LeagueISLAtletico de KolkataManchester UnitedSanjiv GoenkaFootball News

