Atletico Madrid agree preliminary deal for France’s Thomas Lemar
Pic courtesy: Twitter@atletienglish

MADRID: Atletico Madrid have agreed a preliminary deal to sign Thomas Lemar from French club AS Monaco, the Europa League winners announced on Tuesday.

Midfielder Lemar, who is currently on international duty with France, is expected to join the Spanish club once the World Cup is over.

"Atletico Madrid and AS Monaco have achieved a preliminary agreement over the transfer of Thomas Lemar to our club,” read an Atletico club statement.

"Over the next days, both clubs will work to close the agreement for the definitive transfer."

The announcement comes on the same day that Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann refused to comment on his future, amid media speculation he is on the verge of joining domestic rivals Barcelona.

