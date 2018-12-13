हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aaron Mooy

Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy to miss Asian Cup defence in the United Arab Emirates

The 28-year-old tore the medial collateral ligament in his right knee while playing for Huddersfield Town in the Premier League against Arsenal on Saturday.

Image Credits: Twitter/@htafcdotcom

Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy has been ruled out of his country`s Asian Cup defence in the United Arab Emirates next month after suffering a torn knee ligament.

The 28-year-old tore the medial collateral ligament in his right knee while playing for Huddersfield Town in the Premier League against Arsenal on Saturday.

He saw a specialist on Tuesday and was ruled out until February, Huddersfield said in a statement on their website.

"I`m gutted to be missing an important time for club and country," Mooy said. "I`m also sad that this injury will rule me out of the Asian Cup. 

"I`d like to wish the Socceroos all the best as they head to the UAE; I`ll be supporting them from afar.

"The hard work on my recovery has already started and I`m looking forward to being back out on the pitch."

Australia, who won the title on home soil in 2015, are in Group B and face Jordan on Jan. 6, Palestine on Jan. 11 and Syria on Jan. 15 in the tournament, which begins on January 5.

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold will name his 23-man squad for the tournament next week.

