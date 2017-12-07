Ballon d'Or 2017: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue, Shortlisted Nominees

New Delhi: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated football for almost a decade.

Opinions differ on who is better between them. Some say Messi is a natural, meanwhile, others say Ronaldo is a trained athlete, who has worked hard to be where he is. Whatever people say, both have worked hard to be regarded as the best players in the world currently.

Tonight is the Ballon d’Or ceremony, one of those moments, when one of the shortlisted nominees will add a piece of individual silverware to their list of honours.

The award is given by French publication France Football, based on votes from international journalists, national team coaches and captains. Leo Messi won the inaugural Ballon d'Or in 2010.

The Ballon d'Or is given to the best-performing football player around the world every year. Last year Cristiano won it, with Messi at second place, followed by Neymar.

When is the 2017 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony?

The ceremony will be held on 7th December, 11:45 PM Indian Standard Time, 6:45 PM GMT, and 7:45 PM local time.

Where is the 2017 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony being hosted?

The awards ceremony is being held in the French capital, Paris.

How to watch the 2017 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony?

The awards ceremony will be shown only in France on L'Equipe and lequipe.fr.

Who are the shortlisted players for the 2017 Ballon d'Or?

The 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or are:

Pierre-Emerick Aubemyang - Borussia Dortmund

Edinson Cavani - Paris Saint-Germain

Philippe Coutinho - Liverpool

Luis Suarez - Barcelona

Jan Oblak - Atletico Madrid

Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid

Dries Mertens - Napoli

Radamel Falcao - Monaco

Sadio Mane - Liverpool

Gianluigi Buffon - Juventus

Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid

Neymar - Paris Saint-Germain

N'Golo Kante - Chelsea

Luka Modric - Real Madrid

Paulo Dybala - Juventus

Marcelo - Real Madrid

Edin Dzeko - Roma

Harry Kane - Tottenham

David De Gea - Manchester United

Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

Karim Benzema - Real Madrid

Toni Kroos - Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo - Real Madrid

Eden Hazard - Chelsea

Leonardo Bonucci - AC Milan

Isco - Real Madrid

Lionel Messi - Barcelona

Mats Hummels - Bayern Munich

Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain