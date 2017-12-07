Ballon d'Or 2017: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue, Shortlisted Nominees
The award is given by France Football, based on votes from international journalists, national team coaches and captains. Leo Messi won the inaugural Ballon d'Or in 2010.
New Delhi: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated football for almost a decade.
Opinions differ on who is better between them. Some say Messi is a natural, meanwhile, others say Ronaldo is a trained athlete, who has worked hard to be where he is. Whatever people say, both have worked hard to be regarded as the best players in the world currently.
Tonight is the Ballon d’Or ceremony, one of those moments, when one of the shortlisted nominees will add a piece of individual silverware to their list of honours.
The award is given by French publication France Football, based on votes from international journalists, national team coaches and captains. Leo Messi won the inaugural Ballon d'Or in 2010.
The Ballon d'Or is given to the best-performing football player around the world every year. Last year Cristiano won it, with Messi at second place, followed by Neymar.
When is the 2017 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony?
The ceremony will be held on 7th December, 11:45 PM Indian Standard Time, 6:45 PM GMT, and 7:45 PM local time.
Where is the 2017 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony being hosted?
The awards ceremony is being held in the French capital, Paris.
How to watch the 2017 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony?
The awards ceremony will be shown only in France on L'Equipe and lequipe.fr.
Who are the shortlisted players for the 2017 Ballon d'Or?
The 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or are:
Pierre-Emerick Aubemyang - Borussia Dortmund
Edinson Cavani - Paris Saint-Germain
Philippe Coutinho - Liverpool
Luis Suarez - Barcelona
Jan Oblak - Atletico Madrid
Sergio Ramos - Real Madrid
Dries Mertens - Napoli
Radamel Falcao - Monaco
Sadio Mane - Liverpool
Gianluigi Buffon - Juventus
Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid
Neymar - Paris Saint-Germain
N'Golo Kante - Chelsea
Luka Modric - Real Madrid
Paulo Dybala - Juventus
Marcelo - Real Madrid
Edin Dzeko - Roma
Harry Kane - Tottenham
David De Gea - Manchester United
Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich
Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City
Karim Benzema - Real Madrid
Toni Kroos - Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo - Real Madrid
Eden Hazard - Chelsea
Leonardo Bonucci - AC Milan
Isco - Real Madrid
Lionel Messi - Barcelona
Mats Hummels - Bayern Munich
Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain