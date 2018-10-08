Ballon d'Or 2018: Ronaldo, Bale and Aguero amongst 10 nominees revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Sergio Aguero were amongst the ten footballers who made the shortlist for Ballon d’Or, the prestigious award with ten out of the total thirty nominees revealed so far on Monday.

Liverpool record signing Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Kevin De Bruyne were the other nominations in the list alongside Diego Godin, Thibaut Courtois, Edinson Cavani and Karim Benzema.

The remaining twenty footballers are expected to be declared soon by France Football, the organisers of the event. Fans will be looking forward to the nomination of Lionel Messi who shares an intense rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo with the two expected to battle it out till the very end.

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric will be optimistic at the same time following a brilliant campaign last season in club and international football. Modric played a key role in Real Madrid's triumph in the Champions League last season with Croatia emerging finalists in the recently concluded World Cup as well.

Here is the Shortlist which has been declared so far:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Sergio Aguero (Man City)

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Edinson Cavani (PSG)