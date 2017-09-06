close
Balwant Singh could have scored 4 but I will take 2, says Stephen Constantine



PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 00:07
Balwant Singh could have scored 4 but I will take 2, says Stephen Constantine
PTI

Macau: Chief coach Stephen Constantine was all praise for striker Balwant Singh's double strike against Macau today stating that the former Mohun Bagan goal poacher could have doubled his tally.

"Balwant scored two goals tonight. He did what he was asked to do. He could have scored four but I will take two," Constantine said after India's 2-0 win in the Asian Cup Qualifier against Macau.

He termed it a "valuable win" considering the ultra- defensive tactic employed by the home team.

"It was very difficult to break down their defence. It is a very valuable win for us. And we stay on top of Group A with 9 points. It was very hard as they were defending with 8 or 9 men. So we are happy with the 2-0 victory," the Anglo-Cypriot coach said.

Constantine's boys have now remained unbeaten in eleven games on the trot since the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Playoff Round 1 match against Laos on June 2, 2016.

India are scheduled to face the same opponents on October 10 in the return fixture in India.  

Balwant SinghStephen Constantineindia vs macauAFC Asina Cup Qualifierssports newsFootball News

