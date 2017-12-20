हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Barcelona accept terms for Javier Mascherano move to Chinese Super League

According to reports by Marca, the two parties made a deal that will see the Argentina international depart for China for 10 million euros ($11.83 m) in the second half of January

IANS| Updated: Dec 20, 2017, 12:40 PM IST
Barcelona accept terms for Javier Mascherano move to Chinese Super League
Barcelona’s Javier Mascherano in a tussle for the ball with Olympiacos' Kostas Fortounis (Reuters)

Madrid: Catalan giants Barcelona have accepted the terms for their star defender Javier Mascherano to join the Chinese Super League (CSL) in the January transfer window.

According to reports by Marca, the two parties made a deal that will see the Argentina international depart for China for 10 million euros ($11.83 m) in the second half of January, after Samuel Umtiti has fully recovered from his injury. 

The 33-year-old Argentine has made 202 appearances for Barcelona since 2010. He has also helped the club lift the La Liga title four times and the Champions League twice. 

