Barcelona agree deal to sign Ousmane Dembele from Dortmund: Reports

Berlin: Barcelona have agreed a fee for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund`s Ousmane Dembele to Spain, ending a saga that led to the talented 20-year-old winger being suspended by the Bundesliga club, Germany`s Bild newspaper said on Thursday.

Citing unnamed sources the newspaper said Barcelona had agreed to pay Dortmund 120 million euros ($141.66 million) and up to 150 million euros depending on performance bonuses, making it the second most expensive signing ever.

The paper reported the deal was struck in Monaco where both teams` representatives are present for the Champions League draw. It was unclear if contracts had been signed.

Brazilian Neymar joined Paris St Germain from Barcelona in a world record move worth 222 million euros earlier this month.

France international Dembele, who joined Dortmund last year from Stade Rennes in a 15-million euro deal running to 2021, had been forcing his move to Spain and had missed training earlier this month, leading to his suspension.