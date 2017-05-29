close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Barcelona confirm Ernesto Valverde as new manager at Camp Nou

Luis Enrique signed off his three seasons in charge with a ninth trophy of his reign in Saturday`s Copa del Rey final against Alaves.

AFP| Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 - 23:15
Barcelona confirm Ernesto Valverde as new manager at Camp Nou

Barcelona: Spanish coach Ernesto Valverde is the man charged with reviving Barcelona`s fortunes after being confirmed as the Catalan giants` new boss on a two-year deal on Monday.

"Valverde has the ability, the judgement, the knowledge and the experience. He promotes the youth players and he has a Barça way," club president Josep Maria Bartomeu said, adding Valverde would be officially unveiled on Thursday.

Valverde, 53, a former Barca player who left Athletic Bilbao after four years in charge last week, replaces Luis Enrique with the task of getting the most out of a star-studded squad containing Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez.

Luis Enrique signed off his three seasons in charge with a ninth trophy of his reign in Saturday`s Copa del Rey final against Alaves.

However, the daily grind of the pressure at the Camp Nou forced him to announce back in March he would leave at the end of the campaign even before Barca missed out on both La Liga and the Champions League this season.

Despite not being a household name outside of Spain, Valverde has a wealth of coaching experience having taken charge of over 500 games.

His only honours as a player came in a two-year spell at Barcelona under Johann Cruyff between 1988 and 1990 where he lifted the Cup Winners` Cup and the Copa del Rey.

However, Valverde has consistently got the best out of the resources at his disposal as a coach in two spells at both Athletic and Olympiakos and stints with Espanyol, Villarreal and Valencia.

Indeed he inflicted Luis Enrique`s joint heaviest defeat as Barca boss with a 4-0 thrashing of the then European champions on the way to winning the Spanish Super Cup with Athletic in 2015.

And he also won three Greek titles in three seasons at Olympiakos.

Moreover, Valverde`s calm and composed nature was favoured by the Barca board over the more fiery approach of the other leading candidate Jorge Sampaoli, who is expected to leave Sevilla to take over as Argentina boss.

"He has more experience than me. He should enjoy it," Luis Enrique said when asked what advice he would give Valverde after a Messi-inspired 3-1 win over Alaves in his final game in charge.

However, that win means Valverde will be handed a baptism of fire with his first two competitive games in charge likely to be against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup in August.

TAGS

Ernesto ValverdeFC BarcelonaFootball NewsLionel MessiBarcelonaNeymar

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

ICC Champions Trophy: Minnows Bangladesh look to upset hosts England in tourney opener
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Minnows Bangladesh look to upset host...

South Africa beat England by seven wickets in third ODI, lose series 1-2
cricket

South Africa beat England by seven wickets in third ODI, lo...

Tiger Woods arrested on charges of driving under the influence
Other Sports

Tiger Woods arrested on charges of driving under the influe...

Hashim Amla breaks Virat Kohli&#039;s record, becomes fastest to 7000 ODI runs
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Hashim Amla breaks Virat Kohli's record, becomes faste...

French Open 2017: Rafael Nadal breezes past Benoit Paire to reach second round
Tennis

French Open 2017: Rafael Nadal breezes past Benoit Paire to...

WATCH: &#039;Remove Jhijhak Ki Patti&#039;, Gautam Gambhir kick-starts inspirational campaign for Indian soldiers
cricket

WATCH: 'Remove Jhijhak Ki Patti', Gautam Gambhir...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video