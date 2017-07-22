close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde quashes Neymar 'rumours'

“Neymar is with us and we absolutely want him to stay here. The rest is just rumours,” Valverde told reporters at a news conference at Red Bull Arena on Friday ahead of Barcelona`s first game in the International Champions Cup.

Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 08:50
Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde quashes Neymar &#039;rumours&#039;
Reuters

Harrison: Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde, who will lead the club for the first time in Saturday`s pre-season match against Juventus, has dismissed speculation linking Neymar with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

“Neymar is with us and we absolutely want him to stay here. The rest is just rumours,” Valverde told reporters at a news conference at Red Bull Arena on Friday ahead of Barcelona`s first game in the International Champions Cup.

"This is a time for rumours," he added.

Valverde, who played for Barcelona as a forward between 1988 and 1990 under Johan Cruyff, said he had not even discussed the speculation with the Brazilian forward.

"We`ve talked about other stuff such as tactics and other stuff. It`s a player we love and we want. Not only football-wise, but also the things he brings to the locker room."

Sitting alongside Valverde at the news conference, Sergio Busquets said there was no reason for his team mate to move.

"I don`t think he could be in any better place. I hope that he stays here for many years," Busquets said.

After the news conference, Neymar joined team mates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez among the rest of the Barcelona squad in warm-ups and practice on the New York Red Bulls field ahead of the match against Juventus at New Jersey`s MetLife Stadium.

Valverde said he was still learning about his new side.

"I`m getting to know them little by little in the practice sessions we`ve had. "It`s not an official competition and Juve and ourself are not in form yet, but I`m eager to see what my players can do on the pitch."  

TAGS

BarcelonaErnesto ValverdeNeymarPSGfootball news. sports news

From Zee News

Manpreet Kaur now provisionally suspended by NADA
Other Sports

Manpreet Kaur now provisionally suspended by NADA

Other Sports

Sports Schedule for the day: July 22, 2017

Tour is &#039;mine to lose&#039;, says Chris Froome ahead of decisive time trial
Other Sports

Tour is 'mine to lose', says Chris Froome ahead o...

Usain Bolt breaks 10 seconds for first time this season in Monaco Diamond League win
Other Sports

Usain Bolt breaks 10 seconds for first time this season in...

Football

Chelsea officially signs Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata...

India vs Sri Lanka Board&#039;s President XI: Kuldeep Yadav stand-out bowler, KL Rahul makes solid return on day one
cricket

India vs Sri Lanka Board's President XI: Kuldeep Yadav...

Tour de France: Title is &#039;mine to lose&#039;, says defending champion Chris Froome ahead of decisive time trial
Other Sports

Tour de France: Title is 'mine to lose', says def...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: Sourav Ganguly predicts India to beat England in final
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: Sourav Ganguly predicts India t...

PCB rubbishes rift in team due to disparity in prize money
cricket

PCB rubbishes rift in team due to disparity in prize money

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video