Barcelona on lookout for striker after Munir sale: Coach Ernesto Valverde

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said that the club were looking to sign a centre forward in the January transfer window after selling Munir El Haddadi to Sevilla.

The league leaders want back-up for Luis Suarez after Sevilla agreed a one-million-euro ($1.15-million) deal to buy Spain international Munir on Friday, leaving the Uruguayan as the only No. 9 at the club, playing between Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele.

"We have to look at it, it`s clear that after Munir`s departure we have a space," Valverde told reporters on Saturday.

"We`ll see if we can sign a player, although we have to take into account the club`s economic conditions. We will see if we can, if someone comes."

Asked about Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, who has been linked to Barcelona in Spanish media reports, Valverde said: "I can only say the same thing -- that he`s a great player, that he`s at another team, that we respect that a lot, etcetera."

Barcelona are currently leading the La Liga with 40 points, with Atletico Madrid trailing them in second place with 35 points.