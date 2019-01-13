हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Barcelona on lookout for striker after Munir sale: Coach Ernesto Valverde

The league leaders want back-up for Luis Suarez after Sevilla agreed a one-million-euro ($1.15-million) deal to buy Spain international Munir on Friday, leaving the Uruguayan as the only No. 9 at the club. 

Image Credits: Reuters

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said that the club were looking to sign a centre forward in the January transfer window after selling Munir El Haddadi to Sevilla.

The league leaders want back-up for Luis Suarez after Sevilla agreed a one-million-euro ($1.15-million) deal to buy Spain international Munir on Friday, leaving the Uruguayan as the only No. 9 at the club, playing between Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele.

"We have to look at it, it`s clear that after Munir`s departure we have a space," Valverde told reporters on Saturday. 

"We`ll see if we can sign a player, although we have to take into account the club`s economic conditions. We will see if we can, if someone comes."

Asked about Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, who has been linked to Barcelona in Spanish media reports, Valverde said: "I can only say the same thing -- that he`s a great player, that he`s at another team, that we respect that a lot, etcetera." 

Barcelona are currently leading the La Liga with 40 points, with Atletico Madrid trailing them in second place with 35 points.    

