close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Barcelona poised to complete Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele deals as Neymar replacements

espite Coutinho's interest in a move away, Liverpool are not expected to agree to a fee under €110m from the La Liga club.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 13:35
Barcelona poised to complete Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele deals as Neymar replacements
Courtesy: Twitter (@BVB | @Phil_Coutinho)

New Delhi: It has been one disappointing transfer window for FC Barcelona, who usually is seen attracting the most talented bunch of footballers, but have contrarily seen one of the brightest talents in world football, Neymar Jr. leave for Paris-Saint-Germain in in world record EUR 222 million deal. The club management, however, have identified two prominent stars – Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele - to fill the void left by Neymar's departure.

While there have been reports that the Spanish giants have already sent men to both England and Germany to complete respective deals, the players are expected to cost Barca close to EUR 200 million in total, considering their respective clubs' reluctance to sell.

Barcelona's earlier bids of £72million and £80million for Coutinho were reportedly put down by Liverpool but as per a report in ESPN Deportes, an agreement between the clubs has been made after the Brazilian had put pressure to leave the club while also clarifying his intentions to manager Jurgen Klopp.

Despite Coutinho's interest in a move away, Liverpool are not expected to agree to a fee under €110m from the La Liga club.

It is also believed that Dortmund have slapped a €150m price tag on Dembele, but Barca are looking to chop off €30 million from it before agreeing on a deal.

Spain's Mundo Deportivo and Germany's SportBild claim that Barca chief executive Oscar Grau has led a delegation of club officials to Dortmund to finalise terms over the Dembele deal.

The Frenchman has been highly impressive in his debut season with BVB, scoring six league goals and assisting a further 13 in just 32 appearances.

Coutinho, on the other hand, has been the one of the Reds' best player since Luis Suarez' departure and played a key role in the club's top 4 finish last season.

TAGS

Philippe CoutinhoOusmane DembeleNeymarLiverpoolBarcelonaFootball TransfersFootball News

From Zee News

Other Sports

Arjuna awardees Sanjiva Singh, Dattu Bhoknal to lead run fo...

Gautam Gambhir differs with Virat Kohli&#039;s opinion on Hardik Pandya
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Gautam Gambhir differs with Virat Kohli's opinion on H...

WATCH: Jinder Mahal faces defeat against Randy Orton, but retains WWE Championship
Other Sports

WATCH: Jinder Mahal faces defeat against Randy Orton, but r...

WATCH: Brock Lesnar wrecks havoc at WWE Raw, gives a glimpse of what to expect this SummerSlam
Other Sports

WATCH: Brock Lesnar wrecks havoc at WWE Raw, gives a glimps...

Axar Patel drafted in India&#039;s 15-man squad for Pallekele Test as Ravindra Jadeja&#039;s replacement
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Axar Patel drafted in India's 15-man squad for Palleke...

WATCH: Ball hits stumps, reaches boundary but bails refuse to fall in CPL 2017
cricket

WATCH: Ball hits stumps, reaches boundary but bails refuse...

Axar Patel to be preferred over Kuldeep Yadav as Ravindra Jadeja&#039;s replacement: Report
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Axar Patel to be preferred over Kuldeep Yadav as Ravindra J...

R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja first Indian pair ever to score fifty, claim fifer for same team in single Test
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja first Indian pair ever to score f...

Moeen Ali urges England board to hand Saqlain Mushtaq permanent coaching role
cricket

Moeen Ali urges England board to hand Saqlain Mushtaq perma...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video