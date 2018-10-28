हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
El Clasico

Barcelona thump Real Madrid 5-1 as ruthless Luis Suarez scores hat-trick

Real had looked lifeless in the first half but produced a courageous display after the break following a tactical switch from Lopetegui.

Barcelona thump Real Madrid 5-1 as ruthless Luis Suarez scores hat-trick
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@LaLigaEN

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez scored a hat-trick as his side thrashed arch-rivals Real Madrid 5-1 on Sunday in a highly entertaining `Clasico`.

The loss is expected to surely signal the end of hapless coach Julen Lopetegui`s spell in charge of Real Madrid. 

Barcelona attacker Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring in the 11th minute following a slick team move. Luis Suarez doubled their advantage in the 30th minute by converting a penalty awarded following consultation with the video assistant referee (VAR).

Real had looked lifeless in the first half but produced a courageous display after the break following a tactical switch from Lopetegui.

They deservedly pulled a goal back following a fine shot by Marcelo and came close to grabbing an equaliser as Luka Modric struck the post and Sergio Ramos headed narrowly over.

Barca reasserted their authority and ran riot in the final 15 minutes with two more goals from Suarez, while a header from substitute Arturo Vidal further made it all the more difficult for Real Madrid.

Madrid have lost their last three league games and are seven points behind Barcelona in the La Liga standings at the ninth position.

Tags:
El ClasicoBarcelonaReal MadridLuis SuarezPhilippe Coutinho

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close