close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Barcelona's Luis Suarez to continue recovery from injury with Uruguay

Suarez suffered trauma to his right knee in Barca`s 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid on Aug. 16, with a club medical report stating he would be out of action for four weeks.

Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 08:33
Barcelona&#039;s Luis Suarez to continue recovery from injury with Uruguay
Courtesy: Reuters

Barcelona: Barcelona have granted striker Luis Suarez permission to travel to his native Uruguay next week to join up with the national team for their World Cup qualifiers against Argentina and Paraguay even though he is recovering from a knee injury.

Suarez suffered trauma to his right knee in Barca`s 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid on Aug. 16, with a club medical report stating he would be out of action for four weeks.

"Luis Suarez is recovering favourably from the knee injury he suffered in the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup," said a statement from Barca on Friday.

"Barcelona`s medical services and the Uruguayan Football Association have agreed that the player will join up with his national team next week to continue his recovery work."

Uruguay are third in CONMEBOL's World Cup qualifying table with four games remaining although they are level on points with Chile, in fourth, and one ahead of Argentina in fifth.

The top four sides qualify automatically for next year`s World Cup in Russia, with the fifth-placed team entering a two-legged play-off.

TAGS

BarcelonaLuis SuarezFootball NewsBarcelona FCLa Liga

From Zee News

Arsenal will test Liverpool, says manager Jurgen Klopp
English Premier LeagueFootball

Arsenal will test Liverpool, says manager Jurgen Klopp

Badminton World Championships: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu in semi-finals on Day 6
Badminton

Badminton World Championships: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu in s...

Jose Mourinho wants Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku to compete
English Premier LeagueFootball

Jose Mourinho wants Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku to co...

Edinson Cavani outshines Neymar as PSG win again
Football

Edinson Cavani outshines Neymar as PSG win again

Conor McGregor has edge in weight and support over Floyd Mayweather
Other Sports

Conor McGregor has edge in weight and support over Floyd Ma...

Roger Federer favourite as absentees offer hope to young guns
Tennis

Roger Federer favourite as absentees offer hope to young gu...

2017 BWF World Championships: Saina Nehwal survives three-game thriller to book semi-final spot
Badminton

2017 BWF World Championships: Saina Nehwal survives three-g...

US Open 2017: World No.1 Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer drawn in same half of tournament draw
Tennis

US Open 2017: World No.1 Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer drawn...

Barcelona agree deal to sign Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund; becomes second-most expensive player in the world
Football

Barcelona agree deal to sign Ousmane Dembele from Borussia...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video