close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Barcelona's new star Ousmane Dembele set to miss four months injured

Barcelona`s record signing Ousmane Dembele will miss up to four months with a hamstring rupture, the club said Sunday.

Reuters| Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 19:59
Barcelona&#039;s new star Ousmane Dembele set to miss four months injured

Madrid: Barcelona`s record signing Ousmane Dembele will miss up to four months with a hamstring rupture, the club said Sunday.

The French winger was substituted after 29 minutes of their 2-1 win at Getafe on Saturday in La Liga after pulling up injured.

"The player will have surgical treatment by Dr. Sakari Orava next week in Finland. He will be out for between three-and-a-half and four months," said Barcelona in a statement.

Dembele is set to miss several big games including La Liga clashes with title rivals Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, as well as the rest of Barcelona`s Champions League group stage games.

Barcelona signed Dembele this summer from Borussia Dortmund for a record 147 million euros ($175.53 million) including add-ons, to replace Neymar, who left for Paris St. Germain.

TAGS

BarcelonaOusmane Dembelehamstring injuryLa LigaFootball News

From Zee News

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga stars as France beat Serbia to enter Davis Cup final
Tennis

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga stars as France beat Serbia to enter Dav...

Chelsea`s David Luiz sent off in Arsenal stalemate
English Premier LeagueFootball

Chelsea`s David Luiz sent off in Arsenal stalemate

Stuttgart captain Gentner suffers multiple facial injuries in Casteels clash – Video
Football

Stuttgart captain Gentner suffers multiple facial injuries...

Lewis Hamilton wins rain-hit Singapore GP, extends lead at top
Other Sports

Lewis Hamilton wins rain-hit Singapore GP, extends lead at...

My plan is to hit straight, don&#039;t care if fielders are there: Hardik Pandya
India vs Australia 2017cricket

My plan is to hit straight, don't care if fielders are...

Vijay Mallya can&#039;t travel to F1 but remains as involved as ever: Force India
Other Sports

Vijay Mallya can't travel to F1 but remains as involve...

Watch: MS Dhoni turns on magic in exceptional knock against Australia in Chennai
cricket

Watch: MS Dhoni turns on magic in exceptional knock against...

India bracing for U-17 World Cup Challenge: Luis Norton de Matos
Football

India bracing for U-17 World Cup Challenge: Luis Norton de...

Watch: Hardik Pandya plays the cutest shot against Marcus Stoinis
cricket

Watch: Hardik Pandya plays the cutest shot against Marcus S...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video