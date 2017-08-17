close
Barcelona's woes mount as striker Luis Suarez out for four weeks

Barcelona will now miss the services of prolific Uruguayan in the first three Liga matches, against Betis, Alaves, Espanyol and Getafe.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 21:14
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: It's one of the worst times to be a Barcelona fan. Weeks after losing their star player Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain on a world record transfer, the Catalan giants will be without the services of Luis Suarez for at least four weeks. Yes, these are besides the thrashing they got from bitter rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup.

Neymar, Suarez and Lionel Messi used to form of the greatest ever striking force ever known. Known as ther trident, the trio dominated football, scoring at will while also showcasing Barcelona's political will to match or better Madrid's every move.

The Uruguayan picked up the injury during the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup at Santiago Bernabeu early Thursday morning. Tests on Suarez confirmed that he has a distension in the posterior articular capsule in his right knee.

But the start of 2017-18 season will see a depleted and humbled Barcelona with Messi waging a lone battle in his bid to prove that he's still the world's best. Neymar, doning the world's most expensive tag and eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo, outsmarting him with Liga and Champions League titles have been real causes of worry for the Argentine.

Barcelona will now miss the services of prolific Uruguayan in the first three Liga matches, against Betis, Alaves, Espanyol and Getafe.

Mercurial defender Gerard Pique has also been confirmed with a groin strain and his availability for the match against Betis will depend on recovery.

