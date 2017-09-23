close
Bayern Munich held to 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg in Bundesliga

Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 08:45
Bayern Munich held to 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg in Bundesliga
Courtesy: Reuters

Berlin: VfL Wolfsburg battled back from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich on Friday thanks to Daniel Didavi`s late equaliser that ended their 19-match losing run in Munich.

Champions Bayern missed their chance to go back on top of the Bundesliga and are on 13 points, second on goal difference to Borussia Dortmund, who are in action against Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.

"We did not play as we would have liked. Wolfsburg fully deserved the point," said Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti. "We were too slow, without intensity and not compact enough. In Paris we will have to play differently."

The Bavarians, who travel to Paris St Germain in the Champions League next week, struggled for much of the first half before Robert Lewandowski, who two years ago had scored a league record five goals in nine minutes against Wolfsburg, put the hosts ahead with a 33rd-minute penalty.

Dutchman Arjen Robben then struck three minutes from halftime to double their lead with his shot deflected by team mate Rafinha which wrongfooted the Wolfsburg keeper.

But Wolfsburg were thrown a lifeline when Bayern keeper Sven Ulreich, replacing injured Manuel Neuer, failed to block a Maximilian Arnold free kick from 30 metres out.

"We let them back into the game. We conceded a silly goal and then we missed our chances to finish it off," said Mats Hummels.

Wolfsburg kept taking stabs at the Bayern defence and it paid off when Didavi timed his run to perfection to head in Paul Verhaegh's fine cross in the 83rd and earn their first point in Munich since December 2001.

