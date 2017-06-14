close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Bayern Munich rope in Corentin Tolisso from Lyon, making him club's most expensive signing ever

Bayern have won the German league a record five consecutive times but have not made it past the semi-finals in the Champions League since last winning the title in 2013.

Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 23:23
Bayern Munich rope in Corentin Tolisso from Lyon, making him club&#039;s most expensive signing ever
Courtesy: Twitter (@FCBayern)

New Delhi: German champions Bayern Munich on Wednesday broke their transfer record to sign versatile midfielder Corentin Tolisso for 41.5 million euros ($46.75 million), with the 22-year-old France international penning a five year deal.

Tolisso comes from French Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnais, which he joined as a teenager. He became the club`s biggest transfer, beating the previous mark of 40 million spent on Javi Martinez in 2012.

The French club said in a statement it was also its own biggest transfer to date and could bring in another 6 million euros based on incentives included the deal with Bayern.

"I had a wonderful time at Olympique for which I am thankful. Now I look forward to playing at one of the best clubs in Europe," the player said in a Bayern statement.

"I have set big goals for myself at Bayern. Today is a big day for us."

Bayern have won the German league a record five consecutive times but have not made it past the semi-finals in the Champions League since last winning the title in 2013.

"We are delighted to have won over this young and highly interesting player despite international competition," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said. "Corentin Tolisso was top of the midfield wishlist for our coach Carlo Ancelotti."

TAGS

Bayern MunichCorentin TolissoLyonBundesligaCarlo AncelottiFootball Transfers

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

AIFF chief Praful Patel`s proposed new competition for top teams hits roadblock
Football

AIFF chief Praful Patel`s proposed new competition for top...

ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan remained in good spirits after India loss, says skipper Sarfraz Ahmed
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan remained in good spirits aft...

Roger Federer beaten by 39-year-old Tommy Haas on Stuttgart return
Tennis

Roger Federer beaten by 39-year-old Tommy Haas on Stuttgart...

WATCH: Ben Stokes, Imad Wasim involve in ugly fight during England-Pakistan semi-final match
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Ben Stokes, Imad Wasim involve in ugly fight during...

WATCH: Hasan Ali turns wrecker-in-chief to dismiss Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Hasan Ali turns wrecker-in-chief to dismiss Jonny Ba...

Rohit Sharma’s ex-girlfriend Sofia Hayat blocks him on Twitter
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Rohit Sharma’s ex-girlfriend Sofia Hayat blocks him on Twit...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video