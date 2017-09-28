close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Bayern Munich sack coach Carlo Ancelotti after PSG humiliation: Reports

In domestic front, Bayern are currently in third place, three points off leaders Borussia Dortmund.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 19:58
Bayern Munich sack coach Carlo Ancelotti after PSG humiliation: Reports
Courtesy: Reuters

Berlin: A day after their humiliating 0-3 defeat to big-spending French outfit Paris Saint Germain in UEFA Champions League, German champions Bayern Munich have reportedly sacked coach Carlo Ancelotti on Thursday.

Italian Ancelotti joined the Bavarian outfit last season and won the Bundesliga title in his debut campaign. But they failed in the Champions League, losing to eventual winners Real Madrid in the quarters.

German media reported the new development from varied angles, there is no comment from the club itself, as of now.

Yesterday, Edinson Cavani and Neymar scored as Paris Saint-Germain claimed a convincing 3-0 victory over a disappointing Munich in their heavyweight Champions League clash in the French capital. Neymar's former team-mate at Barcelona Dani Alves opened the scoring inside the first 90 seconds of the match.

The result leaves the French club top of Group B with the maximum six points from two games, eight goals scored and none conceded. They are on course to win the section -- Bayern are level on three points with Celtic, who won at Anderlecht.

In domestic front, Bayern are currently in third place, three points off leaders Borussia Dortmund.

TAGS

Carlo AncelottiBayern MunichChampions LeaguePSGFootball News

From Zee News

Watch: Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma horror mix-up leaves fans talking about revenge
cricket

Watch: Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma horror mix-up leaves fans t...

Watch: Matthew Wade hits Rohit Sharma on the head
cricket

Watch: Matthew Wade hits Rohit Sharma on the head

cricket

PAK vs SL, 1st Test: Dimuth Karunaratne leads Lankan fightb...

Duleep Trophy: Washington Sundar guides India Red to title triumph
cricket

Duleep Trophy: Washington Sundar guides India Red to title...

Ben Stokes hit with England suspension
cricket

Ben Stokes hit with England suspension

Virat Kohli quickest to get 2,000 runs as ODI captain, beats AB de Villiers
cricket

Virat Kohli quickest to get 2,000 runs as ODI captain, beat...

Watch: Milestone man David Warner earns full marks for his sportsmanship
cricket

Watch: Milestone man David Warner earns full marks for his...

Rohit Sharma completes 50 ODI sixes against Australia!
cricket

Rohit Sharma completes 50 ODI sixes against Australia!

Five Indian shuttlers in top-20 of BWF men&#039;s rankings
BadmintonOther Sports

Five Indian shuttlers in top-20 of BWF men's rankings

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video