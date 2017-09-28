Bayern Munich sack coach Carlo Ancelotti after PSG humiliation: Reports

Berlin: A day after their humiliating 0-3 defeat to big-spending French outfit Paris Saint Germain in UEFA Champions League, German champions Bayern Munich have reportedly sacked coach Carlo Ancelotti on Thursday.

Italian Ancelotti joined the Bavarian outfit last season and won the Bundesliga title in his debut campaign. But they failed in the Champions League, losing to eventual winners Real Madrid in the quarters.

German media reported the new development from varied angles, there is no comment from the club itself, as of now.

Yesterday, Edinson Cavani and Neymar scored as Paris Saint-Germain claimed a convincing 3-0 victory over a disappointing Munich in their heavyweight Champions League clash in the French capital. Neymar's former team-mate at Barcelona Dani Alves opened the scoring inside the first 90 seconds of the match.

The result leaves the French club top of Group B with the maximum six points from two games, eight goals scored and none conceded. They are on course to win the section -- Bayern are level on three points with Celtic, who won at Anderlecht.

In domestic front, Bayern are currently in third place, three points off leaders Borussia Dortmund.