close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Bayern Munich sign Colombian superstar James Rodriguez from Real Madrid on 2-year loan

Rodriguez moved to Real Madrid from Monaco for a reported 60 million euros ($68.4 million) in 2014 after winning the Golden Boot as the leading scorer at the World Cup.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 17:58
Bayern Munich sign Colombian superstar James Rodriguez from Real Madrid on 2-year loan
Courtesy: Twitter (@jamesdrodriguez)

New Delhi: Wantaway Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez has been roped in by German giants Bayern Munich on a 2-year-loan deal.

James, who was reportedly wanted by Chelsea and Manchester United, has been struggling for a spot in Real Madrid starting XI under Zinedine Zidane.

Making most of the opportunity, that too without shelling an astronomical amount of money, Bayern boss Carlo Ancelloti was able to fend off competition for the Colombian who he signed at Los Blancos in 2014.

"We are very happy to have completed this transfer," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement. "Signing James Rodriguez was the big wish of our coach Carlo (Ancelotti) after they worked successfully together in Madrid."

Rodriguez moved to Real Madrid from Monaco for a reported 60 million euros ($68.4 million) in 2014 after winning the Golden Boot as the leading scorer at the World Cup.

His ability to score spectacular goals made him an ideal addition to Real`s "Galacticos" project, but he struggled to nail down a regular starting place at the Bernabeu.

The 25-year-old Colombia international made 22 La Liga appearances for Real last season, scoring eight goals, and featured six times in the Champions League.

(With Reuters inputs)

TAGS

James RodriguezReal MadridBayern MunichFootball Transfer

From Zee News

No decision has been made on appointment of new coach, CAC still deliberating over it: Amitabh Chaudhary
cricket

No decision has been made on appointment of new coach, CAC...

Ravi Shastri pips Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody to become Indian cricket coach – Exactly what the doctor ordered!
cricket

Ravi Shastri pips Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody to become Indi...

India vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue
cricket

India vs Australia, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Live Stream...

Twitter explodes with reactions as Ravi Shastri becomes Team India&#039;s new head coach
cricket

Twitter explodes with reactions as Ravi Shastri becomes Tea...

Ravi Shastri: How Team India performed under veteran Mumbai cricketer when he was Team Director
cricket

Ravi Shastri: How Team India performed under veteran Mumbai...

Ravi Shastri becomes Indian coach: 10 facts you must know about Anil Kumble&#039;s successor
cricket

Ravi Shastri becomes Indian coach: 10 facts you must know a...

Team India coach announcement only after consultation with Virat Kohli: Sourav Ganguly
cricket

Team India coach announcement only after consultation with...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup 2017: Wounded India look to bounce back against Australia – Preview
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Wounded India look to boun...

WATCH: MS Dhoni misses easy stumping in one-off T20I vs West Indies
cricket

WATCH: MS Dhoni misses easy stumping in one-off T20I vs Wes...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video