Bayern Munich sign Colombian superstar James Rodriguez from Real Madrid on 2-year loan

New Delhi: Wantaway Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez has been roped in by German giants Bayern Munich on a 2-year-loan deal.

James, who was reportedly wanted by Chelsea and Manchester United, has been struggling for a spot in Real Madrid starting XI under Zinedine Zidane.

Making most of the opportunity, that too without shelling an astronomical amount of money, Bayern boss Carlo Ancelloti was able to fend off competition for the Colombian who he signed at Los Blancos in 2014.

"We are very happy to have completed this transfer," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement. "Signing James Rodriguez was the big wish of our coach Carlo (Ancelotti) after they worked successfully together in Madrid."

Rodriguez moved to Real Madrid from Monaco for a reported 60 million euros ($68.4 million) in 2014 after winning the Golden Boot as the leading scorer at the World Cup.

His ability to score spectacular goals made him an ideal addition to Real`s "Galacticos" project, but he struggled to nail down a regular starting place at the Bernabeu.

The 25-year-old Colombia international made 22 La Liga appearances for Real last season, scoring eight goals, and featured six times in the Champions League.

(With Reuters inputs)